Two families had to move out of their home after a car crashed into it - and its driver fled the scene.

Gloucestershire Police have today (December 24) issued an appeal for information after the incident near Gloucester earlier this month.

They say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene with the passenger.

Police were called to Field View Lane, in Witcombe, during the early hours of to a report a black Mercedes C250 had lost control before crashing into the property.

Families of the two adjoining houses had to move out while repairs were done.

Police have said the driver and passenger of the car had ran away from the vehicle by the time they arrived so enquiries are ongoing to identify them.

Investigating officers are asking anyone with information or knows who the occupants of the car may have been to get in contact.

Information can be submitted online by completing the following form and quoting incident eight of December 8.

Alternatively you can all police on 101, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.