Gloucestershire councillor charged with rape and coercive behaviour

A Gloucestershire councillor has been charged with rape and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

Forest of Dean District councillor Ian Whitburn appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on December 21.

The 59-year-old, of Newland Street, Coleford, has been charged with eight counts of rape and one count of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

Whitburn has been released on unconditional bail and is due to appear before Gloucester Crown Court on January 20, 2022.

Whitburn was elected as an Independent District Councillor representing Coleford on the Forest of Dean District Council in May 2019.