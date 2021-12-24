Play video

Ed Jackson talks about charity challenge

A former Bath Rugby player who is also part-quadriplegic has been climbing 12 of the highest Mountains in Britain while carrying a Christmas tree to raise money for charity.

Ed Jackson - who is raising money for War Child's Afghanistan emergency appeal and the Millimetres 2 Mountains Foundation - suffered an accident in 2017 which left him partly paralysed.

The scale of his injury was so immense experts had warned him he may never walk again, but Ed, along with climber Ross Stirling, now look set to climb a total of 11,490 metres (37,696 ft) in time for Christmas.

The pair began their challenge in Scotland on December 19 where they climbed to the summit of the UK’s tallest mountain, Ben Nevis.

They plan to conclude their challenge on the top of Snowdon today (24 December).

Ed - who previously played rugby for Bath, Wasps and Dragons - said: "Last Christmas during lockdown I wanted to do something to raise money for charity, to try and do my bit whilst everyone was struggling.

"It's been quite funny because as you can imagine the looks we've been getting trying to carry a Christmas tree up mountains, but everyone's loved it and joined in and it's been a lot of fun.

"Obviously it's been absolutely brutal in terms of a physical challenge but it's not just about raising money it's about putting smiles on people's faces as well which is really important at this time."

Donations can be made to Ed's challenge here.