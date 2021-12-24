People in Torbay are opening up rooms in their houses to offer emergency accommodation and food to homeless young people.

'Nightstop' - which already operates elsewhere in Devon - matches volunteers who have spare rooms with 16 to 25-year-olds in need of a bed.

Placements usually last anywhere from one night to three weeks and the ultimate aim is to find everyone permanent accommodation.

Volunteers offer their spare rooms to young people in need. Credit: ITV News

James Coventry was placed with a family in Exeter when he found himself homeless as an 18 year old.

He said: "At first I was a bit nervous and daunted, I questioned why these people were helping me for no reason, they don't get anything out of it.

"But as time went on and I stayed with more hosts it opened up all the confidence in me that I didn't know I had."

Sue and Roger signed up to the Nightstop programme. Credit: ITV News

Sue and Roger, from Bovey Tracey, are among the families who have signed up to the Nightstop scheme.

Sue said: "We had a spare room, our boys had moved on and left home, so we wanted to support young people who had, for whatever reason, found they didn't have a settled home.

"It is rewarding, sometimes it's a bit challenging but it's not too demanding and there is a lot of help and support from the Nightstop team."

Peter Heckles, from South Devon YMCA, said: "Homelessness is going up all over the country. Being engaged with us will stop them sleeping on the streets, staying round their friends' houses and stop them being disenfranchised."

For more information, click here.