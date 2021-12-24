A man from Truro has been jailed for life after raping a woman in her own home.

Matthew Addison broke into the woman’s house in the early hours of Sunday, July 18.

The woman woke to find the 48-year-old - a complete stranger - in her bedroom moments before the attack.

He then stole his victim’s bank card and withdrew hundreds of pounds from her account.

‘Appalling conduct’

Detective Inspector Glenn Willcocks, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “An event of this nature is thankfully a very rare thing for Cornwall.

“Addison was intent on obtaining sexual gratification that evening. His appalling conduct is matched only by the strength of character and resolve of the victims to seek justice.

Addison attacked his victim in the Cornish city of Truro.

“Whilst the sentence is significant, it is not lost on me that the memory of Addison’s actions on that evening will have a life-long effect on the victims involved.”

Addison, of St Clements Close, admitted two counts of rape and two counts of fraud at Truro Crown Court.

He also pleaded guilty to two separate charges of sexual assault after groping two women in Truro on the night of July 17.

The 48-year-old was sentenced to life in prison to serve a minimum of 10 years and 10 months. He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.