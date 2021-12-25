Play video

Devon's 'tent boy' Max Woosey is spending his second Christmas in his back garden as he continues to raise funds for the North Devon Hospice.

Max started to camp outside for charity at the start of the UK’s first lockdown in March 2020 to raise funds for North Devon Hospice.

The hospice is a family favourite and helped to look after Max’s neighbour and friend, Rick Abbott, who gave him his first tent.

Max has now surpassed £700,000 in donations. Credit: Woosey family / PA

Including gift aid, his nightly sleep-out has so far generated nearly £700,000 in donations.

Max was presented with a Pride of Britain award and a Spirit of Adventure award by Bear Grylls.

He even had an invitation to pitch his tent next to the lion enclosure at London Zoo.

Max Woosey sat down with Boris Johnson beside his tent Credit: PA

But it is the Devon wildlife which he says causes him the most problems. He told ITV News: "I've had a pheasant chase me around the garden, I've had a red ants nest come up in the tent, I've had snails, spiders and birds."

Max’s mum, Rachael Woosey, admitted she is surprised her son has continued to sleep outside this long, but says she has seen a huge difference in Max over the past 21 months.

Rachael Woosey says Max has shown incredible resilience during his campouts.

"He's far more resilient - he solves his own problems", she said.

"If he's out there and there's a storm... he's never once come in because he's scared."

Max said he was overwhelmed with the continued support he's received from people in the community as well as total strangers.

"It's absolutely amazing for all the people who have donated, and since all the money is going to great cause, I just can't thank you enough."

Next year he's planning to hold a second big campout on Exmoor with fellow winners from the Pride of Britain awards to inspire others to enjoy the great outdoors.