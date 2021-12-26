Exmouth swimmers take the plunge in Christmas Day dip despite Covid warnings

Swimmers went for their traditional Christmas Day dip in Exmouth despite warnings to stay away as cases of the coronavirus Omicron variant surge across Devon.

Pictures show brave locals taking the plunge in the icy waters on Exmouth beach, honouring a tradition in the town that dates back more than 40 years.

The annual swim is not an organised event, but typically sees thousands of people turn out for some festive fun.

Swimmers in fancy dress taking a dip on Christmas Day.

It was called off in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and swimmers were similarly encouraged to stay away this year amidst rising cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

In the days leading up to December 25, a post on the Exmouth Christmas Day Swim Facebook page said: "Please DO NOT attend the Christmas Day Swim this year.

"There will be no safety cover amid the rising Covid cases. Cross fingers for next year! Please share this."

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim in 2015. Credit: Ben Birchall / PA Images

Swims also took place elsewhere. In Weymouth, more than 350 people registered to take part in the Christmas Day swim from the harbour.

The 200-metre race dates back to just after World War Two and sees swimmers of all ages and abilities turn out to raise money for local charities.

Some take part in fancy dress - and some of this year's costumes included a giant lobster, a shark, and dozens of Santas.