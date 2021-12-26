A man from Wiltshire has been charged with murder after a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist.

Paul Barrett, 42, and from Mere, will appear before Swindon Magistrates' Court on Monday December 27.

The crash happened on Wednesday December 22 on the B3089 in Dinton at around 7pm.

A 43-year-old motorcyclist died and police closed the road for several hours while they carried out their investigation.

Det Insp Simon Childe, Senior Investigating Officer from Wiltshire Police, said: “I would like to start by offering my sincere condolences to the family of the victim and we will continue to support them throughout this with specialist officers.

“This charge has come through hard work and dedication of not just those in the Major Crime Investigation Team but all areas of Wiltshire Police.

“I would also like to thank the local community for their support and patience, particularly today when we had to close the road again as part of our investigation.”

Formal identification of the motorcyclist is yet to be carried out.