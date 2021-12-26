Plymouth: Missing woman 35, found safe and well

UPDATE: Police have confirmed that Kasia Pawelak, 35, has been found safe and well.

Concern is growing for a 35-year-old woman who has been missing from her home in Plymouth since Christmas Day.

Police are now joining the search for Kasia Pawelak, who was last seen at around 3pm in Stonehouse on Saturday December 25.

She was wearing a black trench coat with a red dress underneath, black tights and black chelsea boots with a zip.

Her friends have described her as "high risk" and say they are "really worried for her wellbeing".

Police released this image of her. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

In a post on Facebook her friend, Kinga Gniadek, explained that Kasia is "very vulnerable" and that her loved ones are "growing increasingly concerned for her" as she has beendeemed as high risk.

In an update to her post, Kinga added: "[Kasia] was stopped on Mutley Plain by some men in a car at around 3:30pm while walking home."

This has not been confirmed by police but officers are asking anyone who sees her to call 999.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "Kasia is described as a white female of medium build, 5ft 9, with shoulder length straight blonde hair.

"She has a tattoo on the back of her neck of an angel and devil. She is believed to be wearing a black dress with a santa outfit over this and a red jacket."

If you have seen her, or know of her whereabouts, call police on 999 quoting log 694 of the 25/12/2021.