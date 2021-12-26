Sexual assault in St Austell - two men arrested

Two people have been arrested in connection with a sexual assault in St Austell.

It is believed to have happened just before 10pm on Thursday December 23.

A man from Birmingham and a man from St Austell, both in their 30s, have been arrested.

They have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.

A spokesperson from the force said: "The victim is being supported by specially-trained officers.

"Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and ask anyone with information to contact officers on 101 quoting 0922 of 23/12/21.

"Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org."