A woman needed hospital treatment after she was spat at, kicked, and punched to the ground in Bristol for confronting a man who was spraying offensive graffiti.

The incident happened in the Grosvenor Road area of St Paul's just after midday on Monday December 6.

According to Avon and Somerset Police, the man was challenged by two women after he was seen spraying.

He then spat at both of them before continuing to assault the second woman, police said.

She was kicked and punched to the ground and suffered facial and dental injuries, as well as bruising. She was taken to hospital for treatment

The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said:

"CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we are releasing an image of a male we wish to talk to in connection with our investigation.

"He’s described as male, black, about 6ft 4ins and had black hair and facial hair. He is pictured wearing a dark blue hooded top with cream sleeves, a purple bandana, blue jeans and was in possession of a camouflage-style rucksack and black plastic bag.

"The neighbourhood team is aware and officers have been conducting patrols in the local area."

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or recognises this individual, should report it to police on 101 and giving the call-handler reference number 5221286389.