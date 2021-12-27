Bristol Bears centre and England national team squad member Amber Reed is one of three female rugby stars encouraging people to book their Covid booster.

In a new short film, along with Sarah Hunter and Harriet Millar-Mills, Amber Reed pushes the message that people can continue to do what they love by receiving their third coronavirus vaccine.

As more than 61% of adults across the UK have had their third jab, the rugby stars have united to ask more people to help the country get through the winter.

"What are your motivations for getting through this pandemic?" Credit: NHS England

In the video Amber Reed raises the question: "What are your motivations for getting through this pandemic?"

She says: "For me, it's about protecting my family and also the people in my community who are more vulnerable."

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: "Thank you to the Rugby Football Union and especially Sarah, Harriet and Amber for supporting the booster programme to tackle Omicron to the ground.

"Kick COVID-19 into touch and Get Boosted Now. Against the Omicron variant, 2 doses are not enough, but a third jab will bring you over the try line to boost your protection.

"The NHS continues to work tirelessly to deliver jabs and it’s so important for people to play their part by rolling up their sleeves in this national mission."

The health secretary praised the players for their efforts to boost the campaign.

Data published by the UK Health Security Agency shows vaccine effectiveness against the symptoms of Covid is substantially reduced against Omicron with just 2 doses over time, but a third dose boosts protection back up to over 70%.

In response, the government and NHS England launched an urgent national appeal to encourage the public to 'Get Boosted Now'.

A total of 750 armed forces personnel have been drafted in to support the deployment of booster vaccines across the UK and extra vaccine centres and pop-up sites have opened to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated.

Over 32 million people across the UK have already received their top-up jab, but with the rate of infection doubling every 2 to 3 days, government and medical experts are urging people to come forward for their jab as soon as they are eligible, so they can protect themselves and their loved ones.