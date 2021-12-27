Avon and Somerset Police is appealing for help from the public after a girl was knocked from her bike during a hit and run.

The force is seeking dashcam footage or witnesses following the road traffic collision in Taunton that left the child injured.

A red Volkswagen hatchback was being driven along Castle Street, near Lidl, at about 4.35pm on Wednesday 15 December when it collided with an 11-year-old who was riding a bike.

She was taken to hospital but has since returned home.

The driver of the car failed to stop but CCTV enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221294335.