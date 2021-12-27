A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a fatal collision in Wiltshire last week.

A 43-year-old motorcyclist was killed in the incident on the B3089 in Dinton last Wednesday (22 December) at approximately 7pm.

Paul Barrett, aged 42, of White Road, Mere, was arrested under suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving before being charged with murder.He appeared at Swindon Magistrates' Court today (27 December) and has been remanded in custody until his appearance at Crown Court on Wednesday (29 December).Following the charge Det Insp Simon Childe said: “I would like to start by offering my sincere condolences to the family of the victim and we will continue to support them throughout this with specialist officers.“This charge has come through hard work and dedication of not just those in the Major Crime Investigation Team but all areas of Wiltshire Police.“I would also like to thank the local community for their support and patience, particularly today when we had to close the road again as part of our investigation.”