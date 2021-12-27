A Bristol pub has chosen a new, permanent name following a temporary rebrand which hit the headlines last year.

The Colston Arms in Kingsdown changed its name to 'Ye olde Pubby Mcdrunkface' after the Black Lives Matter rally in the city which saw the statue of slave trader Edward Colston toppled and rolled into the harbour.

The pub immediately showed its support for the cause with both the name change and BLM signs outside the premises.

The temporary banner still hangs over the pub.

It's been confirmed the public house will now be known as the Open Arms, though the 'Pubby Mcdrunkface' banner and the 'Colston Arms' sign above the doorway remain in place for now.

It's one of several establishments in the city to drop the Colston name following the outcry around Edward Colston's celebrated history in Bristol.

The statue of Edward Colston is now in the M Shed museum in Bristol

Colston Hall has been rebranded as Bristol Beacon, Colston Girls' School is now Montpelier High School and Colston's School, the last educational institution in the city to bear his name, agreed to change its name after a consultation.