Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died in Somerset.

The motorcyclist left the road and collided with a post in Hallatrow Road in Paulton just before 6:30 pm on Monday, December 27.

They were was given CPR at the scene by members of the public but died from his injuries shortly afterwards.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage following a fatal collision in Paulton.

"If you saw this incident or have any information or footage which would assist our investigation, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221302974."