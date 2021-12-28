Pedestrian injured in hit and run collision in Bristol - Police appeal

Police have issued a CCTV image of a car they want to locate after a pedestrian was injured following a hit and run in Westbury-on-Trym.

Police say that the grey Toyota Aygo was badly damaged in the collision which happened on High Street at around 2pm on Monday, December 27.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, he remains in custody.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "If you’ve seen a car similar to the one in the image, which has suffered damage, or if you have any other information about the collision – including any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage – please call 101 and give reference number 5221302845."