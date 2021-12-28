Tributes have been paid to a 'unique' and 'one of a kind man' who was killed in a crash in Wiltshire last week.

The family of Ryan Brindley say they have been moved by the support they have received since his passing.

He died while riding his motorcycle following a collision in Dinton on December 22.

A man is due to appear at crown court tomorrow, December 29, after being charged with murder. The tribute said: “We would like to express our sincere thanks to everybody for their kind words since the passing of Ryan.

Ryan was a unique, one of a kind man who was loved by so many and will never be forgotten. Family tribute

“Clive, Lee, Ethan, Hayley, his children and the whole of the Brindley family are still trying to come to terms with what has happened but are grateful for everybody’s love and support.

“Although there are many questions yet to be answered once further details emerge, we would like to thank Wiltshire Police for acting so quickly – this has been the smallest comfort at an incredibly difficult time.”