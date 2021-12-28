A woman has been targeted in a racially aggravated assault in a Gloucestershire car park.

The incident took place on the evening on Monday, December 13 in the car park of Tesco Extra in Brockworth.

The woman was subjected to racial abuse and assaulted when walking across the car park.

A man and a woman in a Renault Clio car sped up to her before they got out and physically assaulted her and verbally abused her.

The victim suffered minor injuries to her neck and hand as a result.

Police have reviewed CCTV footage and are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the attack to come forward.

The man and woman were described as both being white, the woman was of larger build and was wearing jeans, a zip-up hoodie top and dark coloured hair which was in a ponytail.

The man was described as being aged in his 60s and was wearing brown trousers and a black jumper. He had white hair and wore glasses.

Gloucestershire Police said: "If you saw the incident you can contact the police by using the following form online and quoting incident number 36 of 14 December.Alternatively, you can call 101 and quote the same incident number."