Watch John Elliot reunite with the medics who saved his life

A man has thanked the off-duty medics who saved his life after he collapsed in Tavistock.

Grandad John Elliot suffered a heart attack outside the Pannier Market last month, and was brought back to life by a passing midwife and two junior doctors who performed CPR.

John said 'most of the credit' should go to midwife Sheree Haydon.

"The bottom line is that if she hadn't done what she did, as quickly as she did, I wouldn't be talking to you now."

John and his wife had been shopping in Tavistock's market. Credit: ITV News

Sheree said: "He just collapsed in front of me. So I lay him on the floor, checked his vital signs, he wasn't breathing and didn't have a pulse.

"We were very lucky. The chances of having two other medically trained members of staff that close by. It's the first time I had ever done anything like that on an adult.

"I was so relived he was well and conscious."

John says if it hadn't been for the medics' quick thinking he wouldn't have survived. Credit: ITV News

December Payne, on off-duty junior doctor, said: “When we heard what was happening we immediately went to help and did what anyone in that situation would do – used the skills we had.

“We recognised John was in cardiac arrest and began CPR, thankfully that worked and he started to breathe before we shocked him.

“It was an incredible team effort and I am so pleased to know John will be home with his family for Christmas. I have often thought about him since that day.”

John has been told he is likely to make a full recovery.