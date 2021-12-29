Fans of the legendary Cornish comedian Jethro will have the chance to say goodbye to him next week when his funeral service is held at Truro Cathedral.

Hundreds of well-wishers are expected to attend the ceremony at the cathedral, with the service being relayed via loudspeaker to crowds outside.

Jethro, real name Geoffrey Rowe, died on December 14th after contracting coronavirus. He was 73.

In a Facebook post his family set out details of his funeral that will take place on Monday, January 3rd.

They said: "We would like to give the opportunity for as many people as possible to be able to say a final 'Goodbye' to Jethro next Monday.

"Everyone is most welcome to stand along the route to watch Jethro pass as we take him on his final journey to his beloved Cornwall."

Jethro's family have invited fans to pay their respects at this funeral. Credit: PA

The funeral procession will start from Jethro's club in Lewdown at 10am, and will then pass through Lifton at 10:10am before continuing to Truro.

Once in the city the procession will start at the War Memorial at 1130 and then make its way to the cathedral for the funeral at noon.

Due to the pandemic there will be no formal wake, instead the family have encouraged all to remember Jethro in their unique ways. After the service there will be a small private burial. The family has asked everyone "to kindly respect our privacy and allow us to say our final goodbyes on our own."

The post asked for no flowers to be brought to the service, instead there will be a charity collection box accepting donations for the Children’s Hospice South West.

Jethro is survived by his life partner Jennie, sons Jesse and Lanyon, step daughter Sarah, daughter-in-law Stacey and his grandchildren.

Born in St Buryan, Jethro is one of the most famous performers to ever come out of the county. He regularly appeared on television and on the comedy circuit until his retirement in 2020.