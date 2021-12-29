Police are appealing for information to help locate a missing 15-year-old boy from Cheltenham.

Filip, who was reported missing yesterday (28 December), has not been seen since leaving an address in St George’s Drive at around 3pm on Boxing Day.

Concerns are growing for his welfare and officers would like to speak to anybody who may know his whereabouts.

Filip is described as being white, tall and slim. He is tanned and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green coat, Nike jogging bottoms and colourful Nike trainers. He may also be using an e-scooter to get around.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101, quoting incident 312 of 28 December. If you are with Filip at the time of calling, contact 999.