Helicopter finds missing man in Cornwall using thermal imaging equipment

Play video

The family of a vulnerable missing man have paid tribute to a police helicopter crew who used state-of-the-art thermal imaging equipment to track him down in Cornwall.

After a nine hour search the helicopter spotted the man in a wooded area, and was able to guide officers on the ground to him.

A spokesman for the South West National Police Air Service said" "As always, a fantastic team effort from all to bring someone home. We are so pleased we were able to assist - glad he is safe."

The National Police Air Service has four bases covering the South West, with helicopters based at Exeter, Almondsbury, St Athan in South Wales and Bournemouth.