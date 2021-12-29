A road running through the centre of Bideford remains closed after a roof collapsed at Heards Garage on Queen Street this morning (29 December).

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Bideford, Appledore and South Molton to the scene, as well as their urban search and rescue team (USAR).

The search team, based near Exeter, used a search and rescue camera as well as a search dog from Avon Fire and Rescue Service, but confirmed that no-one was trapped in the building.

The roof of Heards Garage in Bideford collapsed, causing multiple fire crew teams to attend. Credit: Google.

The fire service also stabilised the building and isolated a possible gas leak, before handing the scene over to the police.

Police were called to Queen Street, Bideford, at 7:30am and closed the road as it is believed the building may be unsafe.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: "We have closed off the area as it is believed that the roof has collapsed and the building possibly unsafe.

"No one has been hurt and the landlord has been contacted in relation to this."