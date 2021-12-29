A driver from Wiltshire accused of murdering a motorcyclist will stand trial in June.

Paul Barrett, 42, is accused of killing Ryan Brindley, 43, in a fatal collision at around 7pm on December 22.

Wiltshire Police said the crash involved a Volkswagen Touran and a motorcycle which happened on Hindon Road (B3809 close to the Wyndham pub in Dinton).

At a hearing at Winchester Crown Court, Judge Angela Morris, the Recorder of Winchester, listed the case for a two-week trial on June 13.

Barrett, who spoke only to confirm his name and that he understood the proceedings, is due back in court on March 25 to enter his pleas.

Tributes have poured in for Brindley, desribed as a "one-of-a-kind" man by his family.

On Tuesday 28 December, the 43-year-old's family said in a statement: "We would like to express our sincere thanks to everybody for their kind words since the passing of Ryan.

"Clive, Lee, Ethan, Hayley, his children and the whole of the Brindley family are still trying to come to terms with what has happened but are grateful for everybody's love and support.

"Ryan was a unique, one-of-a-kind man who was loved by so many and will never be forgotten.

"Although there are many questions yet to be answered once further details emerge, we would like to thank Wiltshire Police for acting so quickly - this has been the smallest comfort at an incredibly difficult time."