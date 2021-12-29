A 55-year-old driver stopped by Wiltshire Police in a routine spot check had never passed her driving test - despite driving for 38 years.

She was pulled over on the A350 in Melksham earlier this month by traffic officers.

When they asked for her documents she had to admit she'd been driving since the age of 17, but had never had a full licence.

Officers immediately told her there was no way she could carry on driving and a recovery truck towed her car away.