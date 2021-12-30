Bath set to play a starring role once again as Bridgerton returns

Bath is set to play a starring role once again to television viewers around the world with the release of the second season of the drama Bridgerton in March 2022.

Landmarks across the city figured prominently in the first series, including The Guildhall, The Assembly Rooms, Beauford Square, Trim Street, Bath Street and the Royal Crescent.

Bath's Royal Crescent features in the first series of the romantic drama.

Another key location is The Holburne Museum, which doubles as Lady Danbury's home.

It was swamped with film crews back in mid May when the cast returned to the city for more filming.

The Holburne Museum features in a walking tour that takes in some of the show's most memorable filming locations.

A video posted on social media on Christmas Day confirmed the drama will return on March 25th. It featured members of the cast reading aloud the official announcement of its return date.

Visit Bath says the series has contributed £1.5million to the local economy with UK visitors alone, so there is hope it will increase when international travel resumes to pre-pandemic levels.