A set of letters written by the 'father of cricket' and discovered in a Bristol farmhouse are expected to sell for more than £1,000.

The 124-year-old letters were written by WG Grace, a former England and Gloucestershire Country Cricket Club captain who helped to spread the game around the world.

William Gilbert Grace (1848-1915) is said to have invented modern batsmanship and played cricket for 44 seasons from 1865 to 1908.

The three letters were unearthed from the top drawer of a George III mahogany tallboy in a Bristol farmhouse by auctioneer Richard Madley.

"I had to stand on tip toes to pull them out. They form part of the estate of a cricket enthusiast," Madley said.

One of the letters from WG Grace features his signature. Credit: Hansons.

As well as the writings from WG Grace, Madley also found letters from Grace's brother, Edward Mills Grace, who also played for England and was secretary of the Gloucestershire CCC in the late 19th century.

"Everyone thinks W G’s signature is the most valuable but his brother’s is particularly scarce," Madley added.

The letters are set to be sold as part of Hansons Auctioneers' Cricket Auction on 22 January and it is thought those written by WG Grace could sell for more than £1,200.

Letters by Edward Mills Grace were also discovered at the farmhouse in Bristol and could sell for several hundred pounds. Credit: Hansons.

The same event will also see Edward Grace's letters auctioned, with an estimated value of £300-400.

WG Grace's letters were written to Lord Edward Somerset in 1896 and 1897, from his Bristol home, Ashley Grange.

EM Grace's letters are also to Lord Somerset and both brothers discuss cricket in their writings.

Included in the auction will be three envelopes used by EM Grace and an invite he received to dine with the Prince of Wales. Credit: Hansons.

Speaking about the letters and the upcoming auction, Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: “England may have lost the Ashes but when it comes to uncovering fascinating cricket memorabilia, we are champions of the world.

"For any cricket fan or collector, these are important historical items.

"The letters offer an opportunity to connect with legendary sportsmen who helped to fashion the game we know and love today.”