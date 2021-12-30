Motorcyclist dies in Cornwall crash

Police are appealing for information from the public after a crash in Cornwall that killed a motorcyclist.

At around 3.30pm on Wednesday 29 December 2021, Police were alerted to a road traffic collision which occurred on Pentire Road, Newquay.

The collision involved a white Kawasaki ER6 motorcycle and a white Vauxhall Antara.

The male rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for more than six hours while an initial investigation took place at the scene.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team and Serious Collisions Investigation Team attended the scene along with collision investigators.

Police are appealing for any witnesses and anyone with DashCam, or any form of CCTV within the area, to contact police on 101 quoting log 539 29/12/21.