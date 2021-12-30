The New Year's Day swims which usually see thousands brave the waters around Plymouth have been cancelled due to Covid.

Every year people plunge into the seas at Cawsand in fancy dress to raise money for charity, but this year organisers are worried about the spread of the virus, as swimmers and onlookers would end up crowded on beaches.

The last swim to be held before the pandemic in 2020 in Wembury saw about 500 participants and thousands of spectators.

Torpoint and Rame Peninsula Lions, announcing the cancellation of the event on Saturday, posted on Facebook: "It is with regret that we have decided to cancel the New Year's Day Dip at Cawsand beach 1st Jan 2022, due to Covid.

Wembury's New Year's Day Swim in 2016. Credit: BPM Media

"At present it seems the only sensible option and our highest priority must be to keep people safe."

The organisers of the Firestone Freezer, at Firestone Bay on the city's waterfront, said that even if the event could have gone ahead its "spirit" would have been lost.

Proof of vaccination or of a negative recent test result would be needed as swimmers crowded on the small beach.

The Freezer only started in 2019 and ran in 2020 before being cancelled on New Year's Day this year.

Terry Clarke, the long-term veteran organiser of the Wembury swim - which was due to raise money for the Neo-Natal Unit at Derriford Hospital - said: "We had about 500 swimmers in 2020 at a conservative estimate and thousands of spectators. We could not ask them all to wear masks.

"It is just too much responsibility for me to bear."

Mr Clarke said he still expected many people to take the plunge under their own steam.

North Devon’s New Year’s Day dip at Saunton Beach is still going ahead on 1 January.