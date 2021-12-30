Police appeal to identify man after police car window is smashed in Bridgwater
Avon and Somerset Police have released CCTV pictures of a man they want to speak to in connection with criminal damage caused to a police car.
While officers were dealing with a public order incident in High Street, Bridgwater, at around 3.20am on Saturday 4 December, a man jumped onto a police car and tried to break his way inside.
He then used his elbow to smash the rear windscreen before running off.
A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We want to speak to the man in the image about this incident.
"He’s described as white, with short dark hair and wearing a black Vans hooded top, with a white logo on the front.
"If you can help identify him, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221284772."