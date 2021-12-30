Avon and Somerset Police have released CCTV pictures of a man they want to speak to in connection with criminal damage caused to a police car.

While officers were dealing with a public order incident in High Street, Bridgwater, at around 3.20am on Saturday 4 December, a man jumped onto a police car and tried to break his way inside.

He then used his elbow to smash the rear windscreen before running off.

The rear window was smashed after a man tried to break into the car. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We want to speak to the man in the image about this incident.

"He’s described as white, with short dark hair and wearing a black Vans hooded top, with a white logo on the front.

"If you can help identify him, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221284772."