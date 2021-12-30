A Bristol pharmacist struggling with a national shortage of Covid-19 lateral flow tests has said that community health workers are "not getting the supplies to meet public demand".

Ade Williams, a lead pharmacist in Bedminster, said that the Omicron variant has led to a massive increase in the number of people wanting to get tests over the counter.

"Before, testing was simply precautionary, but now it's for every single social engagement. You're testing almost every member of the family," he said.

The shortage of tests in pharmacies comes as people in the South West have been unable to book a PCR test on the Government website.

On Thursday (30 December), there were no slots available in the region. A significant number of people also reported not being able to order lateral flow kits online.

There are no home tests available, and 'very few' drive through ones available in the South West. Credit: Gov.uk

"As people have actually taken on board the Government messaging, the demand has really shot up," added Mr Williams.

His comments to ITV West Country come as the number of confirmed Omicron cases in the South West is now 20,772 - an increase of 1,549 in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a leading scientist has expressed concern that the shortage of tests could lead to people mixing over the New Year without being able to see whether they are infectious.

Professor Peter Openshaw, who sits on the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), said the shortages were "very worrying".

"We do know that crowding together in poorly ventilated spaces, particularly if you are shouting over loud music and so on, is absolutely perfect in terms of transmitting this very, very highly transmissible virus," he said.

People have been sharing their photos of pharmacies across the region.

Some members of the public are taking out their frustrations on local pharmacists, said Mr Williams.

"We understand the anxiety, but we're also begging people just to be accommodating," he explained.

"We are hearing from colleagues who are experiencing quite a lot of verbal abuse and aggressive behaviour. People's frustration gets the better of them.

"Please remember that the person you're speaking to is in the same situation as you are. They are also worried about their family and how to get a test for them."

In a letter to MPs, Mr Javid said the supply of lateral flow tests (LFD) was being tripled in January and February from a pre-Omicron plan of 100 million to 300 million per month.

"To respond to anticipated demand over the coming few weeks we are buying hundreds of millions more LFD tests, bringing new products on board and accelerating their deployment to the public,” he said.

But "in light of the huge demand for LFDs seen over the last three weeks, we expect to need to constrain the system at certain points over the next two weeks to manage supply over the course of each day, with new tranches of supply released regularly throughout each day".