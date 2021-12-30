Two Swindon teenagers jailed following machete attack

Two teenagers have been jailed after a 20-year-old man was attacked with a machete in Wiltshire.

The 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy - who cannot be named for legal reasons - were sentenced to 33 months custody and 32 months respectively at Swindon Crown Court on 22 December.

The court heard how on 16 September this year, the 16-year-old was seen wielding a machete and running after his 20-year-old victim on Queen’s Drive.

As the chase led to Buckhurst Crescent, the 16-year-old was joined in the assault by a 17-year-old. The victim was struck by the younger teenager, causing injuries to his hand and leg which required hospital treatment.

The incident, which took place during the middle of the day, was recorded by a member of the public on a mobile phone.

The 16-year-old pleaded guilty to threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

They were both ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and subject to a restraining order.

The victim of the assault refused to make a complaint or engage with the investigation.

Detective Constable Nia Tregunna said: “I welcome this lengthy custodial sentence and hope that it sends a strong message that this dangerous and reckless behaviour will not be tolerated.

"It was simply a matter of luck that this attack did not cost the life of the young man who was targeted in this way.”