80% of eligible people in the South West have received booster jabs

80% of eligible people living in the South West have received their booster jabs, according to NHS chiefs.

12 million vaccinations have been given in the region since the COVID-19 vaccine rollout began in December 2020.

In some parts of the West Country, the booster uptake is even higher, with 85% of eligible over 18s in Gloucestershire now having had their third dose.

Vaccination sites from pharmacies to large vaccination centres across the region will be open over the New Year weekend including at Cheltenham Races and Bath Racecourse on New Year's Day.

Bath Racecourse was transformed into a vaccination centre at the start of the year. Credit: ITV West Country

Dr Michael Marsh, South West Medical Director NHS England and NHS Improvement, said getting a booster is "the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against Omicron".

He added, "If you haven’t had your first or second dose yet, please come forward as it’s not too late and we would be pleased to see you."

Every adult is eligible for a booster three months after their second jab following updated guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

The NHS cannot vaccinate people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 28 days, and says people in this group should book their appointment for when 28 days has passed.