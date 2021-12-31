A man from Cornwall will be raising money for charity by dancing to the same song for 24 hours straight.

Dean Pascoe, 34, from Camborne will be dancing to his favourite track - Africa by Toto - 333 times in a row to raise money for Camborne, Pool and Redruth (CPR) Foodbank.

Dean said he wanted to give back to foodbanks after he was helped out when he was at his lowest during the pandemic.

"I’d lost a lot due to Covid last year,” Dean said.

“I was working as a carer for an agency, and sadly my hours got cut down to five or six a week and I really struggled having lost a job a year and a half before that.

“I was helped out by a friend who had a few food boxes going to someone in need, so I know how important foodbanks are."

Looking for a way to give back to the cause, Dean decided to make use of the love for his favourite song.

“It’s been a song I always liked and a sort of in-joke within my friends,” he said.

“I probably like it a bit too much. I even have a bumper which says ‘honk if you love Africa by Toto."

Dean says he loves the song so much he has a bumper on his car which says "honk if you love Africa by Toto." Credit: BPM Media

As a result, he’s now planning to dance to the song for 24 hours straight - without any substantial breaks in February 2022.

By his calculations, that is around 333 loops of Africa, although he says he'll be mixing things up by inviting a few local bands to perform covers as part of the effort to raise money for the foodbank.

Dean continued: “24 hours, not doing big breaks - it will be a straight 24 hour thing. Maybe a mini food break but I’ll try and keep dancing while I eat.

“I’m a man who loves his sleep and I'm not a dancer. It’s really unfamiliar territory for me, I have to learn some dance moves."

He said he remembers hearing the song when he was a child, and then it becoming something of an obsession in the past ten or so years.

Donations to Dean's challenge can be made via his GoFundMe page.

The event will be on 25 February, and he plans to start at 5pm. It will be livestreamed, with the venue to be confirmed in the next week.