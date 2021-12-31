The family of a motorcyclist who died following a single-vehicle crash in Paulton have paid tribute to their son "who everyone loved".

Jack Bushnell, aged 17, died at the scene of the collision, which happened in Hallatrow Road at about 6.20pm on Monday 27 December.

CPR was given at the scene by members of the public but the teenager died from his injuries shortly afterwards.

The tribute from his family reads: “Our son that everyone loved and we will all miss. You will always be in our hearts.”

His family have requested privacy at this time.