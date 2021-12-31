A man has been arrested following the "disorder" which broke out at the Avon Vale Hunt in Lacock.

The incident was around the time of the hunt which took place in the village during the morning of 27 December.

Throughout the day, video footage appearing to show large brawls taking place was posted on social media and Wiltshire Police says extensive enquiries to identify those involved have been ongoing.

A spokesperson from the force said: "Today, a man in his 30s from Westbury was arrested on suspicion of affray and taken to Melksham custody for questioning.

"He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

"We have received a number of calls from members of the public with information in relation to the incident.

"We’d urge anyone who was present who may have information which could help our enquiries to get in touch, as well as anyone who may have their own footage of the incident.

"Please call 101 and quote log number 96 of December 27."