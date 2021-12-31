Twenty five lambs have been stolen from a farm in North Devon, police have said.

The sheep were reportedly taken around 17 and 20 December close to the A30 at Sourton, Okehampton.

Devon and Cornwall Police's rural affairs team said the animals - which are mule ewes - are marked with black paint on the right hand side in front of their rear legs.

The force has advised people to remain vigilant and ensure premises have appropriate security.

It has asked anyone with information regarding the incident to email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101 quoting crime reference number CR/112014/21.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or reporting online.

More information and crime prevention advice can be found on the force's website.