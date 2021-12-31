Sports stars among many West Country names on New Year Honours List

Some familiar faces from the West Country have been recognised in the Queen's New Year Honours List.

Many people from across the region have been honoured, with Great Britain's Olympic and Paralympic successes reflected strongly.

Others have been recognised for their community and charity work during the pandemic, and contribution to business.

Plymouth's Tom Daley has been one of Great Britain's most familiar athletes over the past decade. Credit: PA

Plymouth's Olympic hero Tom Daley has received an OBE for services to Diving, to LGBTQ+ Rights and Charity.

Olympians and Paralympians receiving MBEs include Joe Choong (Modern Pentathlon - Bath-based), Reece Dunn (Swimming, from Plymouth), Dylan James Fletcher-Scott (Sailing based on Portland), Kate French (Pentathlon - from Champmanslade in Wiltshire), Piers Gilliver (Fencing, Gloucester) and James Guy (Swimming, Bath-based).

Other sporting awardees include Calum Jarvis (Swimming, Somerset), Thomas McEwen (Equestrianism, Gloucestershire), Phoebe Paterson Pine (Archery, Gloucestershire) and Matthew Richards (Swimming, Somerset).

Non-sporting awardees include the Chief Executive of Plymouth's Theatre Royal, Adrian Vinken, who receives a CBE. Former Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens has been awarded an OBE, with Chief Executive of Visit Cornwall Malcolm Bell receiving an MBE, alongside sport presenter Jill Douglas.

One of the youngest ever recipients of an honour is 'Tent Boy' Max Woosey from Braunton who is awarded a British Empire Medal for services to Fundraising for the North Devon Hospice during the pandemic.

Max Woosey has been camping out in his tent for more than a year. Credit: Max Woosey

Below are many of the other recipients from the region:

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE):

Professor Jonathan Richard Benger, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Digital. For services to the NHS - (Bristol, City of Bristol).

Kirsty Johnstone Bushell, National Vice Chairman of SSAFA (the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association). For voluntary service to the Armed Forces (Marshfield, Gloucestershire).

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE):

Sharon Blyfield Head, Early Careers and Apprenticeships, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners. For services to Apprenticeships and Skills (Malmesbury, Wiltshire).

Robin William Caley, Senior Lawyer, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to Tax and Pandemic Support (Exeter, Devon).

Raymond Francis Friel, former Chief Executive Officer, Plymouth CAST Trust. For services to Education (Frome, Somerset).

Aonghus Coinn Huntly Gordon, Founding Trustee, Ruskin Mill Trust. For services to Cultural Heritage and Education (Stroud, Gloucestershire).

Zoe Elizabeth Keeton, Head of Regulatory Affairs UK and Ireland, RWE Renewables. For services to the Renewable Energy Sector (Malmesbury, Wiltshire).

Dan Pearson, Landscape Designer, Gardener and Horticulturalist. For services to Horticulture (Bath, Somerset)

Michael William Robinson, Chief Executive Officer, Prior's Court, Thatcham. For services to Children and Young People with Autism (Bridgwater, Somerset).

Charles Edward Sabine, Global Campaigner, Huntington's Disease. For Charitable and Voluntary services (Tetbury, Gloucestershire).

Adrian Paul Smith, Chief Executive, Reclaim Fund Ltd. For services to Financial Sector (Swindon, Wiltshire).

Dr Douglas Andrew Wilson, Chief Scientist, Environment Agency. For services to Environmental Research and the Covid-19 Response (Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire).

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE):

Dr Rhoda Allison, Associate Director of Nursing and Professional Practice, Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Physiotherapy (Torbay, Devon).

Pawlet Brookes, Founder and Artistic Director, Serendipity Arts UK Ltd. For services to the Arts (St. Mawes, Cornwall).

Robert James Burrows, former Branch Staff Member, Nationwide. For services to the Financial Sector and to the community in Bath during Covid-19 (Stonehouse, Gloucestershire).

Steven Paul Hams, Chief Nurse, Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Nursing (Lechlade-on-Thames, Gloucestershire).

Peter Roland Henry Clifford, for services to Sport, to Charity and to the community in Frampton on Severn, Gloucestershire (Frampton on Severn, Gloucestershire).

Dr Alan Charles Cotton, for services to the Arts in South West England (Sidmouth, Devon).

Jacqueline Anne Eason, Chair of Trustees, Leading Edge Academies Partnership, Cornwall. For services to Education (Wadebridge, Cornwall).

Sally Elizabeth Embree, Head of Technical Conservation Team, Historic England. For services to Heritage (Bath, Somerset).

Charles Peter Meredith Girling, for services to the Housing Sector and to Charity (Honiton, Devon).

British Empire Medal (BEM):

Sarah Stanton-Nadin, for voluntary services to the community in Sennen and St Just, Cornwall, during Covid-19 (Sennen, Cornwall).

Jill Diprose, founder of Activities Interests Music Support. For services to Families of Children with Special Needs (Dawlish, Devon).

Janet Webber, Director of Development, Mission to Seafarers. For services to Women in the International Maritime Sector (Sidmouth, Devon).

Gary Walters, for services to the community of Menheniot, Cornwall (Menheniot, Liskeard, Cornwall).

Tina May, for services to the community in Christian Malford, Wiltshire (Chippenham, Wiltshire).

Mark Strachan, founder of The Choir of the Earth. For charitable services to Musicians during Covid-19 (Sherborne, Dorset).

Sarah Williams-Martin, for services to the community in Bath and North East Somerset during Covid-19 (Melksham, Wiltshire).

Jane Boulton, manager of Springboard Specialist Pre-school, Chippenham, Wiltshire. For services to Education (Chippenham, Wiltshire).

Jason Hawkes, for services to the community in Chard, Somerset, during Covid-19 (Chard, Somerset).

Paul Bromage, for services to the community in Salisbury, Wiltshire, particularly during Covid-19 (Salisbury, Wiltshire).

Timothy Swinyard, councillor on Swindon Borough Council, Wiltshire. For services to the community in Swindon, particularly during Covid-19 (Swindon, Wiltshire).

Other awardees recognised for their achievements include:

Karime Hassan - Chief Executive and Growth Director, Exeter City Council. For services to Local Government.

Elizabeth Parkes - for services to Climate Change and Environmental Protection - Bristol.

Barbara Rounsevell - for services to the community in Cornwall.

Joanna Ruxton - founder of Ocean Generation. For services to Marine Conservation - Cornwall.

Rebecca Scott - Employability and Opportunity Manager, Human Resources, University of Bristol. For services to Disadvantaged Communities - Bristol.

Katherine Sparkes - founder, Flamingo Chicks CIO. For services to Children with Disabilities and their Families - Bristol.

Martyn Ward - Lifeguard Supervisor, Cornwall. For services to the RNLI and to Charity - Cornwall.

Adeyemi Williams - Superintendent Pharmacist, Bedminster Pharmacy. For services to the NHS and to the community in South Bristol, particularly during Covid-19 - Bristol.

Ian Crawford - President, Bristol Youth Cricket League and Youth Coordinator, Stapleton Cricket Club. For services to Sport and the community in Bristol - Bristol.

The full honours list can be found on the Government website.