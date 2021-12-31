The adorable new puppies recruited by Devon and Cornwall Police

Three puppies have been recruited by Devon and Cornwall Police as part of its puppy development programme.

Rex, Jax and Baxter looked incredibly relaxed as they scampered around their new home in Devon after a long car journey from Essex.

Paul Glennon, from the Devon and Cornwall Police Dog Unit, said: "Just got back from my 2 day visit to Essex with our latest 3 recruits Rex, Jax and Baxter. I will introduce the 3 boys and their puppy walkers tomorrow. Hopefully they will all get some sleep tonight."

In the video the dogs can be seen drinking, eating and playing in a kitchen, as they get used to their new surroundings.

Paul posts regular updates on the progress of his puppy recruits in action, complete with lots of photos and videos. You can follow their exploits on Twitter.