Lisa Woodcock lit a candle this Christmas for someone she has never met, but for whom she owes everything.

This time a year ago the 38-year-old from Exmouth was suffering from a debilitating liver condition which left her with constant skin irritation, insomnia and severe weight loss.

During the early part of 2021, her health deteriorated to such an extent that her family feared she wouldn't have the strength to last until Christmas.

She was placed on the waiting list for a new liver in June but had to wait until October for a life-saving transplant.

Three days after her sister’s wedding in October, Lisa received the call that was to change her life - it was a good match and the transplant went ahead successfully.

Lisa spent five months waiting for a liver transplant. Credit: Lisa Woodcock

Two weeks after the transplant, Lisa was discharged home to Exmouth. She continues to make a speedy recovery and is very much looking forward to 2022.

She said: “I love Christmas, always have, my husband Justin was never as keen but we’ve had the best Christmas ever this year, we’ve really got into the spirit of it.

“At the same time, I know another family has had someone missing, a candle was lit for them and they have been in the forefront of my mind leading up to and over Christmas, and will be for all my days to come. Thanks to them from the bottom of my heart.

“In 2022 I am looking forward to getting back to work and spending time with my family and friends, and it is all thanks to my amazing donor. I now live for them.”

Lisa with her husband Justin. Credit: Lisa Woodcock

Lisa has chosen to share her story to show just what a difference organ donation makes to people who are in her situation.

There are 436 patients awaiting the life-saving gift of an organ transplant in the South West and many of their lives could be saved or significantly improved if a donor is found. Yet every day across the UK someone dies in need of an organ transplant.

Lisa said: “I feel amazing, I am so grateful and so happy. I feel well. I also feel guilty for those still waiting for their gift of life. I feel guilty that my donor is no longer here, I feel guilty for my donor’s family, what a horrible time they must be going through.

"I am still processing everything but every day I am stronger.

“I think my donor is phenomenal, it is amazing that they and their family supported organ donation. Something tragic happened and they have saved other people, strangers. I can’t imagine being in their shoes, it is so selfless of them, it is the greatest gift and they are my heroes. My husband Justin and I are forever grateful. We think of them and thank them every day.

“When it comes to organ donation, people need to think ‘what If I became poorly and needed help?’ Would they accept an organ for themselves or someone they love, and if the answer is yes, they should think about giving too."

Describing her time on the waiting list, Lisa added: "I was deteriorating quickly and was listed for a transplant. Being on the waiting list was difficult, it was hard to get my head around and I felt like my life and my families lives were on hold. You feel you are waiting for someone to die, and although I understand this is sadly a fact of life, that doesn’t make it any easier. Hopefully donor families can take some comfort from helping other people to live."

Helping plan her sister Kelly's wedding kept Lisa going. Credit: Lisa Woodcock

Although very poorly, Lisa drew strength from supporting her sister Kelly who was getting married. She said, “Helping my sister plan her wedding got me through my time on the list. It kept me distracted and over that time I didn’t realise how ill I was.

"I was skeletal by this point, my eyes were yellow, my skin raw and I was surviving on about two hours sleep a night. Then suddenly I got the call.

“After surgery I was told by my consultant that the transplant came at just the right time, my liver was not very well at all. I’ve been very lucky.

"When I got my call my first thoughts were for my donor, their family and my fellow liver buddies still waiting, I felt guilty. Thanks to my amazing care team, my transplant went very well and so far I have had a textbook recovery."

Do your family know if you are happy to be an organ donor? Credit: NHS UK

People are being urged to let their families know if they want to donate.

Even though the law around organ donation has now moved to an opt out system across England, Wales and Scotland, many potential donors are not aware that families will still be consulted before organ donation goes ahead.

Anthony Clarkson, Director of Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “We know that for many thousands of people across the UK, including 436 people in the South West, the greatest gift they could receive this new year will be a phone call telling them that a donor has been found for them.

"Please let your family know your organ donation decision and leave them certain of your decision”.

Families are more likely to support donation when they know that it is what their loved one wanted but only 42% of the UK population have registered their decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register while just 37% say that they have shared their organ donation decision with their family.