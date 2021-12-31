A family has paid tribute to a man who died in a crash in Clevedon, describing him as someone who "exemplified and defined kindness".

Emergency services were called to the collision involving three vehicles on Tickenham Road on Tuesday 30 November.

Husband, father and grandfather, Paul Fowler, 78, died at the scene.

Paul's family said: “He was a husband to Irene for 52 years, brother to Tony, Jan and Jus, father of Matt and grandfather to four children.

“He was a man that exemplified and defined kindness. A peacemaker whose compassion touched all he met, and whose legacy lives on through the many people he encouraged, influenced and supported.

“Paul and Irene moved to Nailsea from Burley-in-Wharfedale in May 2021 to be nearer to us. We are terribly sorry we’ve lost him too early, and the plans we had made will no longer come to pass.

“He will be greatly missed by all those that were fortunate enough to have known him.”

Avon and Somerset Police said investigations into the collision are continuing.

A spokesperson from the force said: "Anyone who witnessed what happened, or who may have dashcam footage which could help the investigation is asked to call 101 and give the reference 5221281893".