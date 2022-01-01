Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was killed in a crash on a motorway slip road leading into Bristol in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The woman was hit by two vehicles on the southbound slip road at junction two of the M32 near Broomhill, at around 2.15am.

Avon and Somerset Police said she died at the scene.

The road remains closed while police continue inquiries.

Any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time is being urged to come forward.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact police on 101, citing reference 5222000144.