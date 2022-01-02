The road through Cheddar Gorge was temporarily closed over the New Year because of antisocial and dangerous driving during a car meet.

Large gatherings of car enthusiasts are a regular sight at the spot.

Avon and Somerset Police has reported that several hundred people were directed to leave the area overnight between New Year's Eve and New Year's Day as officers had to shut down the event.

> Barriers installed in Cheddar Gorge car parks to deter anti-social drivers

> Police fine seven people after Bank Holiday sports car meet at Cheddar Gorge

In 2021, barriers were installed to deter anti-social drivers in the village and fines have been handed out by police in the past.

The gorge has had issues with speeding drivers for a number of years, with a new 30mph limit introduced in 2018 to try and combat the problem.