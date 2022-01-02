More than 70 firefighters tackle large fire at Tiverton Business Park

More than seventy firefighters spent Sunday night battling a huge blaze on a business park in Tiverton.

Fire crews were called to the scene shortly before 7pm and remained on scene late into the evening.

Large groups of onlookers gathered to watch the fire, with flames shooting into the night sky.

Ambulance crews also attended the scene, although it's understood there were no casualties. Credit: BPM Media

A 150 metre cordon was put in place at Tiverton Business Park and firefighters pumped water from a nearby river in an effort to control the blaze.

A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "We had several calls from members of the public to say that four units were affected by the fire.

"These are units supplying carpet, flooring, piano and building supplies.

"A 150-metre police cordon has been put in place for public safety as crowds are gathering at the scene.

"Fire crews will remain on scene for much of the evening. It is too early to say how the fire started or what may have caused it. That will follow in an investigation once the fire has been put out."

They added: "We currently have 12 engines and several appliances at the scene, including a high volume pump which is used to take water from other sources, so it's not unusual for fire crews to use water from local rivers.