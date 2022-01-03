Emergency services in Devon have shared shocking pictures showing the aftermath of a multi-car pileup on the A38 on New Year's Eve.

The destruction followed reports to emergency services of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the A38 in the early hours of 31 January.

No one is thought to have been seriously injured. Credit: Buckfastleigh Fire Station

Buckfastleigh, Ashburton and Totnes fire stations responsed to the callout, arriving at the scene of a five-vehicle road traffic collision on the Plymouth bound carriageway at Dartbridge.

On arrival emergency services had seven casualties to be triaged including one person trapped within one of the vehicles.

Vehicles were destroyed in the crash. Credit: Buckfastleigh Fire Station

Crews split into two sectors with one crew providing first aid to casualties until the arrival of the ambulance service and the other crew performing the extrication of the casualty from the vehicle using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Although painful, it's not thought any of the injuries are serious.