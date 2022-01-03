Almost 24,000 speeding fines issued in Gloucestershire last year

Almost 24,000 fines were issued for speeding in Gloucestershire last year, according to official figures.

That would equate to almost £2.4 million in fines if the minimum penalty for speeding of £100 were given.

A freedom of information request to Gloucestershire Constabulary revealed that 23,945 speeding offences were recorded in 2020/21.

The constabulary is calling on people to drive below the limits as speeding is one of the main causes for death and injury on the county’s roads.

“Gloucestershire Constabulary is committed to keeping people safe on the roads and takes appropriate action against those who put others at risk by driving at excessive speeds or in an otherwise dangerous manner,” a spokesperson said.

“Speeding is one of the ‘fatal four’ causes of road deaths and injury in the county along with using a mobile phone while driving, not wearing a seat belt and drink or drug driving.

“A total of 64% of fatal or serious injury road traffic collisions in the county are speed related and the constabulary’s mobile camera enforcement team regularly conducts speed checks at a number of locations.

“The locations are regularly publicised so that people know we are out on the roads carrying out enforcement.

“Speed limits are set for a reason – to keep people safe – and it is every driver’s responsibility to observe them.

“Just driving a few miles per hour above the speed limit can mean the difference between life and death."

Credit: Carmelo Garcia, LDRS