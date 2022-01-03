Crews tackle Tiverton fire into the morning

Fire crews are still tackling a huge fire in Devon more than 14 hours after it was first reported.

Nearby residents called Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service after noticing four units at an industrial estate in Tiverton were alight.

Twelve fire engines plus specialist appliances including an aerial ladder platform and high volume pump were sent to the scene at Tiverton Business Park on Lowman Way.

Police and ambulance services were also dispatched to assist.

A 150 metre cordon was established around the site in the interest of public safety.

Traffic site Inrix reported this morning that Lowman Way had reopened in both directions despite the ongoing efforts to extinguish the fire.