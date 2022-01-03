Madison Doctor was horrified to learn her 13-year-old was handed cigarettes. Credit: BPM Media

A mother from Gloucester who cancelled her grocery delivery - including two packs of cigarettes - says she cannot believe it arrived and was taken in by her 13-year-old daughter.

When Madison Doctor, from Matson, was taken into hospital by ambulance on December 12, she quickly cancelled her food order.

Meanwhile, Miss Doctor's daughter waited at home for her father to pick her up, with a family friend who lives next door keeping an eye on her until he arrived.

When the food delivery turned up, Miss Doctor’s daughter felt obliged to accept the order and put the shopping away quickly before her dad arrived.

But two cartons of cigarettes were included in the order and were also handed over to the teen.

Mortified by what she had been told, Miss Doctor filed a complaint with Asda, but says she felt the supermarket giant was ignoring the issue and more concerned with a Peperami refund which confusingly she had not even flagged with them.

The 32-year-old said: “I was in the ambulance and I had to cancel the order because I knew I was going to be admitted into hospital. I was in for four days in the end.

“I left in the ambulance and my daughter was okay for a few minutes because my neighbour was keeping an eye until her dad collected her.

“Even though I had cancelled the order it still arrived. In the shopping, two packets of cigarettes were in there and I was left with food going off that we could not eat in the fridge.”

Miss Doctor called Asda when she was discharged from hospital.

Asda has apologised to Miss Doctor. Credit: PA

She asked the customer service adviser about how to make a complaint and was given an email address to send details of what had happened.

She said: “I think there must have been around £150 I did in this shop and I am not happy with the whole situation.

“It is bad enough the delivery came and then to hand over cigarettes to my daughter that’s nearly 14-years-old is wrong.

“She is good and put the shopping away quickly for me. It is good she is so honest and told us about the cigarettes.”

Despite calls and trawling the internet to find out how to make a complaint, her efforts proved fruitless.

Miss Doctor said: “I want them to tell me how I am meant to make a complaint. They sent me an email about refunding Peperamis. I don't know what any of that is about.

“They have completely ignored me, just refunded Peperamis. I cannot find the complaints process online anywhere. So much of the food has gone to waste and the cigarettes being handed to my daughter has not been addressed.”

Asda apology

Asda says it has now apologised to Miss Doctor.

An Asda spokesperson said: "’We will always require an adult to accept a grocery delivery from us and our drivers may ask for photo ID to verify the customer is able to accept the delivery.

"We have apologised to Ms Doctor for not getting it right on this occasion and we are pleased to have refunded her items as an apology.’’