A 31-year-old man is set to appear in court charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Wiveliscombe on New Year's Day.

Jacob Davey, of Langley Cross in the town, will appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife in a public place following an incident at an address on Tuckers Meadow, Wiveliscombe at around 6.15am.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "A man in his 30s required hospital treatment for stab wounds sustained in the incident which thankfully, aren’t life threatening."

Davey remains in police custody before his appearance at the magistrates court.